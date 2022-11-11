Veterans Day 2022

“Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility.”

~Eleanor Roosevelt



“How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!”

~Maya Angelou



This collage shows my paternal veterans, Civil War, WWI, WWII. My great grandfather, grandfather and father all served. My great grandfather served in the Union Army in the Civil War, at the battle for Hampton Roads. My grandfather and his brother served together, side by side in France. Grandpa's brother gave his life for our freedom. They were members of The Yankee Division, Co. K, 101st Infantry Division. My dad served in the Army Air Corps, Air Transport Command in India, a member of the CBI, China, Burma, India Theater, during WWII.

Sorry, no snaps of my maternal and paternal Revolutionary War relatives, but both sides served.





For the Record,

This day came in warm and humid with rain on the way. T is still feeling under the weather to say the least.





All hands begging for Peace and the release of Brittany & Paul.