Photo 2814
Autumn on our doorstep
The season of sticks is soon upon us.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. We're both under the weather, I woke up with conjunctivitis, not bad, but itchy and contagious.
All hands begging for Peace
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2814
photos
94
followers
39
following
Tags
autumn
