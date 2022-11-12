Previous
Autumn on our doorstep by berelaxed
Photo 2814

Autumn on our doorstep

The season of sticks is soon upon us.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. We're both under the weather, I woke up with conjunctivitis, not bad, but itchy and contagious.

All hands begging for Peace
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
