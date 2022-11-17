Designated door rapper for the rafter

A group of turkeys can be simply called a flock, brood, gang but they have been designated the term ‘Rafter’ due to the behavior of the bird. From its facial appendages and bare head to its ability to fly and ingest stones and even change color with its emotions, Turkeys are widely hunted and domesticated.





Always strutting together, forming massive groups amongst themselves, turkeys are often referred to as a gang, since they resemble the practice of gangsters, making large inseparable groups on the ground, notorious actions and no fear of humans.





You might be stunned to learn that turkeys ingest stones. Along with the food they consume, eating stones aids in the digestion.

The digestive system of turkeys consists of two stomachs. The glandular stomach secretes gastric juices to soften the food whereas the gizzard grinds up the food molecules.

Since turkeys do not have teeth, the stones they eat go in the gizzard, where they help the body of the bird to break down food particles to be further transmitted to the intestines.





The Turkeys have a fleshy piece hanging from the forehead to the beak, known as a snood. Another flap of skin that hangs down from the chin is called the wattle.

These fleshy appendages along with the head switch colors according to the mood of the Turkey. The emotions, feelings and excitement of the Turkey can be depicted by the color of its head and flappy hangings, ranging from red, pink, white and blue. "





~Bird Watching USA



This bold one is the door knocker, rapping it's beak against the glass of the storm door to get my attention. They can see me through the windows and have all the patience in the world as they send this one to the doorstep to rap for peanuts each afternoon. Merry watched them very closely today.



For the Record,

This day came in very cold with a colder night predicted. We are improving. T will go into work tomorrow and I'll paint via Zoom with my pals.



All hands begging for PEACE.