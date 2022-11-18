Previous
Here comes the sun. by berelaxed
Here comes the sun.



Sun Seeker

rays of sun
to make her day
two will do
but more
would make
her spirits soar

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and very, very cold. I painted today with my mates and worked on my West Quoddy Head rocks.

All hands begging for PEACE
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
