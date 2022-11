The AnnaLee Elves appeared today.

The AnnaLee Elves came out today!



Some favorite friends emerged from tubs in the cellar to start the decorating fun. They used to be made in New Hampshire, but now, China, the new ones aren't quite as nice, but I have always loved them from when I was a child in the 50s.



For the Record,

This day came in warm with clouds and sun.



All hands begging for PEACE