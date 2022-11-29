Woody at the Dogcorner Bird Diner

We have so many happy customers at the feeders. Finally, we have managed to thwart the squirrels with multiple baffles on a pole with many arms. One needs wellies to wade through the 'gifts' from the rafter of turkeys that haunt us daily.



I watched the very exciting World Cup USA win, texting with a friend in California, one in Russia, and two in Sweden throughout the game.

Then I completed putting the Christmas lights in the windows. We have our front window ones up all year since the pandemic, but I added the others. It doesn't look like December is around the corner outside, but it's beginning to inside. We love seeing our much loved decorations appearing again.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds. Our metal roof is complete on our old homestead in Machiasport, Maine. It's been handed down from my maternal great grandparents. We joked and said Nora and Hunter will be responsible for the next roof.





All hands begging for PEACE