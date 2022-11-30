Previous
Santa Skully by berelaxed
Santa Skully

Santa Scully is partying and painting up in the loft studio and it isn't even December in the States as yet!

For the Record,
This day came in gloomy with heavy rain and wind this afternoon. Luckily I managed to get a trunkful of groceries inside before the deluge.

All hands begging for PEACE
30th November 2022

