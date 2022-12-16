Previous
Christmas Colorized Memories by berelaxed
Photo 2849

Christmas Colorized Memories

I had a little fun with some old family photos of Christmas past in the 50s and early 60s.

For the Record,
This day came in with nasty pouring rain, a horrible day.

All hands Begging for PEACE
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
