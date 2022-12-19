Previous
Next
About time! by berelaxed
Photo 2852

About time!

My favorite Annalee Elf agrees with me!

For the Record,
This day came in with a faint sun and cool temps.

All hands begging for PEACE
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Do you actually think anything will happen? C’mon man.
December 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise