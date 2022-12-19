Sign up
Photo 2852
About time!
My favorite Annalee Elf agrees with me!
For the Record,
This day came in with a faint sun and cool temps.
All hands begging for PEACE
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
1
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
2852
photos
92
followers
39
following
2852
11
11
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
19th December 2022 2:17pm
Tags
january6thfindings
John Falconer
ace
Do you actually think anything will happen? C’mon man.
December 20th, 2022
