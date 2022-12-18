Previous
Next
Oh Christmas tree by berelaxed
Photo 2851

Oh Christmas tree

It feels like Christmas in the house even if the grass is still green outside. The snow we had last week melted quickly, it looks like rain at the end of the week.

I watched the unbelievably stressful World Cup final, wow, what a match!

For the Record,
This day came in with clouds and some sun.

All hands begging for PEACE
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise