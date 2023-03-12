Hunty at home

Hunter is doing really well with his pic line and oral antibiotics. We visited this afternoon and were relieved to see him more himself and talking a blue streak. He's been such a brave and resilient little boy. Now to get him all well, his parents rested and Nora's regular routine back.



It was a very sad weekend, we miss our little cinnamon roll so very much. The house feels empty and we expect to see her and then...

I really need cat the energy of a cat, or two, kittens or young adults.



We had an appointment to see a little black girl cat today, but someone gave her a forever home before us. We've filled out an application to adopt with a local shelter where we got our black Max in 1999 at 3 years old. He was with us until he was 19.



I am so grateful for your support. All through Hunty's scary illness and the loss of our little retired and re-homed to us, TICA Double Grand Champion Abyssinian show girl, Khamsin Merry Mischief.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds and a cool wind. Nor'easter on the way for tomorrow night, wind rain, snow?



All hands sad, but grateful