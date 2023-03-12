Previous
Hunty at home by berelaxed
Photo 2935

Hunty at home

Hunter is doing really well with his pic line and oral antibiotics. We visited this afternoon and were relieved to see him more himself and talking a blue streak. He's been such a brave and resilient little boy. Now to get him all well, his parents rested and Nora's regular routine back.

It was a very sad weekend, we miss our little cinnamon roll so very much. The house feels empty and we expect to see her and then...
I really need cat the energy of a cat, or two, kittens or young adults.

We had an appointment to see a little black girl cat today, but someone gave her a forever home before us. We've filled out an application to adopt with a local shelter where we got our black Max in 1999 at 3 years old. He was with us until he was 19.

I am so grateful for your support. All through Hunty's scary illness and the loss of our little retired and re-homed to us, TICA Double Grand Champion Abyssinian show girl, Khamsin Merry Mischief.

For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds and a cool wind. Nor'easter on the way for tomorrow night, wind rain, snow?

All hands sad, but grateful
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
