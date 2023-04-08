Previous
Easter Apprentice by berelaxed
Photo 2962

Easter Apprentice

hippitty hop
here
comes
rabbit raven
and her
impressive
tail
bebopping
down
the
bunny trail

For the record,
This day came in sunny and cool

All hands happy
8th April 2023

