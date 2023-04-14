Previous
Garden Club Teacup Arrangements
Garden Club Teacup Arrangements

Six of us did an activity at a new memory care and assisted living facility in our town this afternoon. We brought flowers, teacups with glued saucers and filled with oasis to be turned into floral arrangements. We had about 20 residents attend and it was a wonderful afternoon with bright flowers that lifted all of our spirits. I am so glad that I helped and served as photographer too. I met wonderful residents and chatted at length with a 93 year old woman whose children were all in my mother's first grade classroom. There was nothing wrong with her memory or her sense of design and color.

This day came in sunny and HOT, too hot suddenly for April. It's cooler now, so it will be a better sleeping night in our hot upstairs.

Elyse Klemchuk
Such pretty pink roses, what a lovely afternoon!
April 15th, 2023  
