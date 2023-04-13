Previous
Love is in the Air by berelaxed
Love is in the Air

Spring sparrows I spied from the kitchen window.

This day came in sunny and very hot, 87 degrees F!!

All hands noticing lots of green among the brown stick season.
Betsey

Corinne C ace
Baby Sparrows on their way :-)
April 14th, 2023  
