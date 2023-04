Wide-eyed Wednesday

Raven reclining early this morning. I love the tiny, white vee of hairs on her lower lip. Fianna continues to get braver, she comes downstairs for her breakfast and in the evening. During the midday, she prefers her bedroom, I'm working on getting her downstairs. I told Miss Bossy Raven that soon she'll have to share the cat tree with Fianna.



For the Record,

This day came in with clouds and sun and warm spring temps.



All hands wishing we had the energy of these lovely kittens.