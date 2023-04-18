Previous
Dolly's Easter Goodies by berelaxed
Dolly's Easter Goodies

Our sweet friend, Dollysent Easter goodies for Nora and Hunter from the UK. Thanks to overseas mail, they arrived after Easter. That made Nora and Hunty's quick drop in visit today even more special. They were entertained by Raven, little Fianna is not quite brave enough yet and was tucked away upstairs. Both children remarked about how soft Raven's fur was. She had no problem with the little ones and did some of her acrobatic tricks for them. Hunter is back to his precious elf and Nora was basking in day 2 of school vacation. They were off next to IKEA with their grandmother and mum.

This day came in sunny ,but clouds and a cool wind blew win quickly.

18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Betsey

@berelaxed
Joan Robillard ace
Hunter's looking good and Nora looks happy.
April 19th, 2023  
