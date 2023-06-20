Fairies

Fairy Houses



eighty fairies

tucked in a box

awaiting saturday

and a willing child

to build them a house,

a home in the wild.



These fairies will be used in our Garden Club Fairy House activity on Saturday at Hanover Day. We will provide the natural materials and watch the children construct a homes for these Cicely Mary Barker Fairies . I absolutely love her books and illustrations. I discovered her 50 plus years ago when I was in college.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny. We managed to salvage the weekend with our company even though the weather was against us some of the time.

