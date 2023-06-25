Sign up
Previous
Photo 3039
Ready for the Dustbath
I watched three turkeys bathing in the dust this afternoon with my 300mm lens.
For the Record,
This day came in hot and humid. Busy day here, packing and organizing for Tuesday morning. We're headed for a rainy first week.
All hands busy
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
wildturkey
Dawn
ace
Fabulous shot so well detailed
June 26th, 2023
