Previous
Ready for the Dustbath by berelaxed
Photo 3039

Ready for the Dustbath

I watched three turkeys bathing in the dust this afternoon with my 300mm lens.

For the Record,
This day came in hot and humid. Busy day here, packing and organizing for Tuesday morning. We're headed for a rainy first week.

All hands busy
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
832% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Fabulous shot so well detailed
June 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise