Photo 3048
Happy 4th of July from Raven
SUNSHINE today!!! We're off to Lubec and over the bridge to Campbello Island, New Brunswick, Canada.
For the Record,
This day came in SUNNY.
All hands happy
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3048
photos
85
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th July 2023 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
raven
,
4thofjuly
