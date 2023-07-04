Previous
Happy 4th of July from Raven by berelaxed
Happy 4th of July from Raven

SUNSHINE today!!! We're off to Lubec and over the bridge to Campbello Island, New Brunswick, Canada.

For the Record,
This day came in SUNNY.

All hands happy
