Charlie Chucker

A most impertinent vacation guest. A young groundhog, not a welcome garden guest either. He looks like he's as annoyed with me as I am with him!



For the Record,

This day came in with glorious sun, hot temperatures and no fog. In a matter of moments the weather has changed, the incoming tide brought cooler winds and FOG. Now we are hearing thunder close by, we've abandoned the deck for a bit till the storm passes.



All hands happy