A fabulous day

Pictured is the most amazing lobster roll I have ever had. We spent the day in Lubec and this lobster roll, chips and a Guinness were the perfect meal, matching the perfect weather.



We also met an Instagram friend who happens to live in Lubec on the land where my maternal great great great grandmother's house once stood. I was lost in thoughts and memories of the stories my grandmother told of her childhood. Thanks to Blip, Instagram and 365, I have met so many amazing people. This was a wonderful day.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm with areas of fog near the shore.



All hands having a wonderful vacation.