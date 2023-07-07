Schoodic Peninsula in the fog

It's amazing what a new hip and some Hoka hiking sneakers can do for arthritis. We had a fabulous day starting with a big breakfast on an outside porch at a restaurant in the lush wildflowers and rolling meadows in a gorgeous section of Machias on the West Kennebec Road. From there we headed to some shops we love in Winter Harbor and then on to Acadia. Schoodic Peninsula is the quiet part of Acadia. It was shrouded in fog and gorgeous as ever. We walked on a rocky section we love and then to the famous spot to watch the waves crashing in on the ledges and boulders. Favorite places and a new restaurant, it was a great Friday Downeast.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm in Machiasport. Fog caught up with us at Schoodic, but it was hauntingly beautiful.



All hands smiling.