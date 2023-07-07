Previous
Schoodic Peninsula in the fog by berelaxed
Photo 3051

Schoodic Peninsula in the fog

It's amazing what a new hip and some Hoka hiking sneakers can do for arthritis. We had a fabulous day starting with a big breakfast on an outside porch at a restaurant in the lush wildflowers and rolling meadows in a gorgeous section of Machias on the West Kennebec Road. From there we headed to some shops we love in Winter Harbor and then on to Acadia. Schoodic Peninsula is the quiet part of Acadia. It was shrouded in fog and gorgeous as ever. We walked on a rocky section we love and then to the famous spot to watch the waves crashing in on the ledges and boulders. Favorite places and a new restaurant, it was a great Friday Downeast.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm in Machiasport. Fog caught up with us at Schoodic, but it was hauntingly beautiful.

All hands smiling.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Fantastic photo and day!
July 8th, 2023  
