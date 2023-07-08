Saturday Downeast

Sunshine and clouds today, so we took a ride. We headed to Lubec, dropped in at an antique shop we check out every year and had a quick walk. The mosquitoes have hatched, so we didn’t walk very far. Lovely wildflowers, a large Painted Turtle and chanterelles, my favorite mushrooms, were our afternoon gifts. I learned about hunting for chanterelles in Sweden. They are so delicious sautéed in butter and served on toast. That’s how we enjoyed them tonight for dinner. They love wet conditions and we have been lucky enough to find them other years too. They are outrageously expensive, so finding them in the wild is very exciting. Needless to say they were delicious.



On our way back home the fog began drifting in. Beautiful Cutler Harbor was socked in when we drove by and worth the stop for a photo.



The cats are enjoying their vacation. Fianna still tucks away behind the washer and dryer at times, her ex- feral safe spot. Raven is everywhere and then some, she is hilarious.



For the Record,

This day came in warm, sunny and humid, ending in pea soup fog.



All hands happy