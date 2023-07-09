Previous
Sunday in Corea, Maine by berelaxed
Photo 3053

Sunday in Corea, Maine

We drove to the Corea Peninsula today. First stop was a walk to an overview of a more than 400acre heath. There were beautiful plants, butterflies, birdsongs and SUNSHINE. We drove around the beautiful harbor and took another walk through a narrow trail with planks over the wet spots to a small pond with a chorus of frogs everywhere answering each other. It was lovely, but s bit buggy and humid. We finished the day with dinner at The Gallery in Winter Harbor, a yearly stop.

For the Record
This day came in sunny and clear. Maybe we will finally see the stars tonight.

All hands happy.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely collage
July 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise