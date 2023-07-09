Sunday in Corea, Maine

We drove to the Corea Peninsula today. First stop was a walk to an overview of a more than 400acre heath. There were beautiful plants, butterflies, birdsongs and SUNSHINE. We drove around the beautiful harbor and took another walk through a narrow trail with planks over the wet spots to a small pond with a chorus of frogs everywhere answering each other. It was lovely, but s bit buggy and humid. We finished the day with dinner at The Gallery in Winter Harbor, a yearly stop.



For the Record

This day came in sunny and clear. Maybe we will finally see the stars tonight.



All hands happy.

