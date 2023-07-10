Machiasport window

This is my favorite old window here at the old homestead. I'm the fourth of now six generations to enjoy the solitude and views from this comfortable old 1840s Cape overlooking the tidal Machias River. My grandfather and his four siblings were raised here. One of his sisters, our beloved Aunt Abbie lived here until her 97th year. At her passing, she left it to my mother and on it goes happily through the line as the years go by.



For the Record,

This day came in humid, foggy and on the verge of rain. We might take a ride to Millbridge if it's not pouring.



All hands happy.