Reflections in a birdbath by berelaxed
Photo 3090

Reflections in a birdbath

The hydrangea bush beside one of our birdbaths was heavy and a bit beaten down with the rain today. The reflections of one slightly submerged blossom and leaves caught my eye.

For the Record,
This day came in with rain, cooler temps, but high humidity.

All hands cozy inside with the rain.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Dawn ace
Nicely spotted
August 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Stunning
August 15th, 2023  
