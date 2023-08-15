Sign up
Previous
Photo 3090
Reflections in a birdbath
The hydrangea bush beside one of our birdbaths was heavy and a bit beaten down with the rain today. The reflections of one slightly submerged blossom and leaves caught my eye.
For the Record,
This day came in with rain, cooler temps, but high humidity.
All hands cozy inside with the rain.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3090
photos
79
followers
41
following
Tags
reflections
hydrangea
leicasl
Dawn
ace
Nicely spotted
August 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Stunning
August 15th, 2023
