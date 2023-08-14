Sign up
Photo 3089
Selfie Silhouette
I noticed my reflection against a painted wall while waiting for my dental appointment this afternoon. It works well for Mono Monday with a bit for contrast added. The appointment was happily routine.
For the Record,
This day came in quite warm and sunny. Rain on the way tomorrow. August is flying by as quickly as when I was at teaching.
All hands busy.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
selfie
Tunia McClure
ace
I have a dental appointment on Thursday. Maybe I can get a selfie.
August 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 14th, 2023
Betsey
ace
@tunia
The window, the plant, the wait!
August 14th, 2023
