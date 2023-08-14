Previous
Selfie Silhouette by berelaxed
Selfie Silhouette

I noticed my reflection against a painted wall while waiting for my dental appointment this afternoon. It works well for Mono Monday with a bit for contrast added. The appointment was happily routine.


For the Record,
This day came in quite warm and sunny. Rain on the way tomorrow. August is flying by as quickly as when I was at teaching.

All hands busy.
Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
Tunia McClure ace
I have a dental appointment on Thursday. Maybe I can get a selfie.
August 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 14th, 2023  
Betsey ace
@tunia The window, the plant, the wait!
August 14th, 2023  
