Fun with flying Raven

We have some wind-up party favors that release a flying circle. Raven loves to chase, jump to catch and hopefully will learn to retrieve them soon. The photos are not the best. I've faffed them a bit, but it's a high speed game. She would be a great outfielder for the Red Sox. Pity we didn't get her a little baseball glove for her birthday.



For the Record,

This day came in hot and humid. We did some errands and rested after all the work yesterday. My ankle bee sting is slightly swollen and itches, the eyebrow on is also slightly swollen over my eyelid...no itching yet.





All hands sad the weekend is over