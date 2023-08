Carpenter Bee in flight

I have nothing against this fellow, but two kinsman, most likely a yellow jackets, zoomed out of their underground nest and stung me on the ankle (through my sock) and just about my eyebrow. It was just as we started our yard work today. So, it was not a great beginning, but we kept on after some ice and a bit of a rest. The ankle sting looks fine, but the one above my eye is sore and a bit swollen. Condo living sounds good to us this evening!





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and hot.



All hands weary.