Raven decided to watch the Rabbit Channel this afternoon. She was very pleased with her selection which also included two squirrels, a chipmunk and a blue jay. Fianna missed that show, but she's getting ready to watch the Sparrow Channel.

Sadly, the cat that looked so much like Alfie in the photo taken by a woman walking her dog, was actually not Alfie. Another heartbreak for our friend, Ginny.

This day came in dark, dank and humid.

All hands heartbroken about the mistaken cat identity.
