Cat TV

Raven decided to watch the Rabbit Channel this afternoon. She was very pleased with her selection which also included two squirrels, a chipmunk and a blue jay. Fianna missed that show, but she's getting ready to watch the Sparrow Channel.



Sadly, the cat that looked so much like Alfie in the photo taken by a woman walking her dog, was actually not Alfie. Another heartbreak for our friend, Ginny.



For the Record,

This day came in dark, dank and humid.



All hands heartbroken about the mistaken cat identity.