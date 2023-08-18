Carpenter Bee and friend on Ligularia.

We had a rather fraught with dread morning here. A sudden tornado warning began screaming from my phone and Apple Watch as I was feeding my brother' and sister-in-law's cats. My kind blip and instagram friend, Irish59 checked on me and the cats. We had wild wind, rain and unbelievably loud house shaking thunder, but no tornado, thankfully. Now I'm worried about our southern California friend, Boardway, they are in the path of a hurricane. She will probably get damaging winds, but none of the flooding and mudslides predicted. Fingers crossed.



No news on Alfie after the false alarm, 3 weeks today since he escaped from the cat case as the bottom disconnected from the top. Freeing both cats. Judy was captured, thankfully.



For the Record,

This day came in stormy, but believe it or not, the sun came out soon after the storm. I had my camera with me when I went out to check the garden and found many busy bees and insects. The bright color was great to see after the stormy morning.



All hands safe