Cat Curiosity

Curiosity



the old

jack -o-lantern

upon some

books seemingly

deserved a look.

enter the cat to

who made the leap

to see if anything

was hiding way

down deep. Alas,

no spider, mouse,

or witch's brew,

it was totally

empty, through

and through.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, windy and cooler. We took a leisurely drive through the boggy areas south of us. Beautiful country back roads lined with cranberry bogs waiting to be flooded so the harvest can begin. One had been flooded with some remaining berries at the edge.



