Cat Curiosity

the old
jack -o-lantern
upon some
books seemingly
deserved a look.
enter the cat to
who made the leap
to see if anything
was hiding way
down deep. Alas,
no spider, mouse,
or witch's brew,
it was totally
empty, through
and through.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny, windy and cooler. We took a leisurely drive through the boggy areas south of us. Beautiful country back roads lined with cranberry bogs waiting to be flooded so the harvest can begin. One had been flooded with some remaining berries at the edge.