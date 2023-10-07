Two cats and a Battery Jack

A Battery 'Jack-O-Lantern'



two cats and

a battery “jack”,

a lighted halloween

hack for a pumpkin

face without the wires

or flickering flame

to shed some light

each frightening

october night



For the Record,

This day came in with a milky sky that has now changed to misty rain.



All hands horrified by the events in Israel and the Gaza Strip.