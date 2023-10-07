Previous
Two cats and a Battery Jack by berelaxed
Photo 3143

Two cats and a Battery Jack

A Battery 'Jack-O-Lantern'

two cats and
a battery “jack”,
a lighted halloween
hack for a pumpkin
face without the wires
or flickering flame
to shed some light
each frightening
october night

For the Record,
This day came in with a milky sky that has now changed to misty rain.

All hands horrified by the events in Israel and the Gaza Strip.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
View this month »

Corinne C ace
This is an awesome image! The edit is perfect!
October 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Love how the one on the right is staring at the lantern.
October 7th, 2023  
