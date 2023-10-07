Sign up
Photo 3143
Two cats and a Battery Jack
A Battery 'Jack-O-Lantern'
two cats and
a battery “jack”,
a lighted halloween
hack for a pumpkin
face without the wires
or flickering flame
to shed some light
each frightening
october night
For the Record,
This day came in with a milky sky that has now changed to misty rain.
All hands horrified by the events in Israel and the Gaza Strip.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
fianna&raven
Corinne C
ace
This is an awesome image! The edit is perfect!
October 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Love how the one on the right is staring at the lantern.
October 7th, 2023
