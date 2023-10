Beware the Green eyed Cats of October

beware

the sly,

green eyed

cats of october,

their piecing eyes

as green as clover.

when it comes

to spells, they

know them

all too well.

so, my advice

to you is this,

run or jog

along right

by them

unless you

really fancy

being a

croaking

frog!



For the Record,

This day came in with cloudy skies, rain is on the way after a wonderful dry week.



All hands happy for a long weekend