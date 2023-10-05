Sign up
Photo 3141
Photo 3141
Beware the Feline Stare
Bewitching Eyes
all
cats are
tricksters
as we know,
beware gold eyes
that pierce and
stare before
they catch you
unaware.
bewitched, you'll
fall forever
in it's debt,
those pleading
eyes will
get you
yet!
For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny, a summer-like fall day.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
raven
bewitvhingeyes
