Beware the Feline Stare

Bewitching Eyes



all

cats are

tricksters

as we know,

beware gold eyes

that pierce and

stare before

they catch you

unaware.

bewitched, you'll

fall forever

in it's debt,

those pleading

eyes will

get you

yet!



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny, a summer-like fall day.

