Beware the Feline Stare by berelaxed
Beware the Feline Stare

Bewitching Eyes

all
cats are
tricksters
as we know,
beware gold eyes
that pierce and
stare before
they catch you
unaware.
bewitched, you'll
fall forever
in it's debt,
those pleading
eyes will
get you
yet!

For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny, a summer-like fall day.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
