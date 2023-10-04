Previous
Come Fly with Me by berelaxed
Photo 3140

Come Fly with Me

Raven's Dream

oh to be
tiny enough
to hop on
this broom,
then you'd
see me
zoom around
the room !


For the Record,
This day came in sunny with summer temps.

All hands happy
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Dawn ace
A lovely moggy
October 4th, 2023  
Betsey ace
@Dawn She is a fabulous 1 year old! Thank you
October 4th, 2023  
