Timely Inspection by berelaxed
Photo 3139

Timely Inspection

Will She or Won't She?

hmm,
a pointed
hat
to match my
ears,
interesting
as that
spooky night
night
nears.
they say
there once
was a dogcorner
cat who
wore it
well.
if i do,
i guess
time will
tell


For the Record
This day came in like a late summer day. Warm with lovely sun and low humidity.


All hands happy
3rd October 2023

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
860% complete

Joan Robillard
Good capture
October 3rd, 2023  
