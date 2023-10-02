Previous
What spirits lurk??? by berelaxed
What spirits lurk???

Hallway Haunts

what spirits
lurk
in dogcorner’s
hall?
just ask
these cats
who
see them
all!

For the Record,
This day came in warmer with lovely sunshine.

All hands loving the fun of October
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
