Photo 3157
Say Boo!
hmm, i can stay
as still as you,
but it seems
you can't even
say BOO!
What good is that
this month of
October, when
cats should shout
BOO! all over?
I rather like your
upright tail, but wish
your mouth could
unleash a wail!
For the Record,
This day came in misty and soon became a dreary monsoon. Every weekend seems to rain, from summer right into fall.
All hands begging for PEACE
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3157
photos
80
followers
41
following
864% complete
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
Views
1
Album
365
Tags
candlecat
