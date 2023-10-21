Say Boo!

hmm, i can stay

as still as you,

but it seems

you can't even

say BOO!



What good is that

this month of

October, when

cats should shout

BOO! all over?



I rather like your

upright tail, but wish

your mouth could

unleash a wail!



For the Record,

This day came in misty and soon became a dreary monsoon. Every weekend seems to rain, from summer right into fall.



All hands begging for PEACE