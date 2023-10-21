Previous
Say Boo! by berelaxed
Say Boo!

hmm, i can stay
as still as you,
but it seems
you can't even
say BOO!

What good is that
this month of
October, when
cats should shout
BOO! all over?

I rather like your
upright tail, but wish
your mouth could
unleash a wail!

For the Record,
This day came in misty and soon became a dreary monsoon. Every weekend seems to rain, from summer right into fall.

