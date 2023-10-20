Fianna and the Feathered Ghost

A Feathered Ghost



fianna was prowling

our downstairs today

when sinister sounds

of high pitched shrieks

filled her day.



crouching, she entered

the room a slow pace

amidst unholy screams

with a feathered ghost

howling all over

the place.



what’s with the feathers,

her favorites for fun?

she usually chases

them dancing on

strings, in games

after dinner

enjoying the run.



well, the ghost was so

noisy, the cat took

a chance, she nabbed

a fine feather, the spoils

quickly grabbed, clenched

in her teeth



prancing and dancing

she raced from the

room, showed raven the

loot and together they

avidly chased it,

avoiding dispute.





For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with rain on the way. I spent the day painting, then scrambled to rhyme. Fianna was helpful, I'm happy to say.



All hands begging for PEACE