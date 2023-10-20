Sign up
Photo 3156
Fianna and the Feathered Ghost
A Feathered Ghost
fianna was prowling
our downstairs today
when sinister sounds
of high pitched shrieks
filled her day.
crouching, she entered
the room a slow pace
amidst unholy screams
with a feathered ghost
howling all over
the place.
what’s with the feathers,
her favorites for fun?
she usually chases
them dancing on
strings, in games
after dinner
enjoying the run.
well, the ghost was so
noisy, the cat took
a chance, she nabbed
a fine feather, the spoils
quickly grabbed, clenched
in her teeth
prancing and dancing
she raced from the
room, showed raven the
loot and together they
avidly chased it,
avoiding dispute.
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with rain on the way. I spent the day painting, then scrambled to rhyme. Fianna was helpful, I'm happy to say.
All hands begging for PEACE
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
fiannaandthefeathers
Elyse Klemchuk
Fianna and the feathers! What a clever girl, taking it so she and Raven could chase it together!
October 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
A wonderful capture
October 21st, 2023
