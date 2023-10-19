Previous
After Thoughts by berelaxed
After Thoughts

the party is over
the one for that bat,
the one where
they insisted she
wear the rose hat.

she's not fond colors
that don't match
her suit, but gave
in and wore
it, not giving a hoot

but now as the clock
past midnight strikes
two, she’d like to tell
that flying monkey
a nasty thing or two.

peer pressure is dreadful,
so often unkind, next
time that bossy monkey
could get a quick whack,
then she’ll show up to
parties only in black.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warmer. We had our end of season Garden Club luncheon at a local restaurant...and I got Raven to wear a witches hat.

19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Joan Robillard ace
What a beautiful hat but not witchy scary.
October 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Cute
October 19th, 2023  
