After Thoughts

the party is over

the one for that bat,

the one where

they insisted she

wear the rose hat.



she's not fond colors

that don't match

her suit, but gave

in and wore

it, not giving a hoot



but now as the clock

past midnight strikes

two, she’d like to tell

that flying monkey

a nasty thing or two.



peer pressure is dreadful,

so often unkind, next

time that bossy monkey

could get a quick whack,

then she’ll show up to

parties only in black.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warmer. We had our end of season Garden Club luncheon at a local restaurant...and I got Raven to wear a witches hat.



All hands begging for PEACE.

