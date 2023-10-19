Sign up
Photo 3155
After Thoughts
the party is over
the one for that bat,
the one where
they insisted she
wear the rose hat.
she's not fond colors
that don't match
her suit, but gave
in and wore
it, not giving a hoot
but now as the clock
past midnight strikes
two, she’d like to tell
that flying monkey
a nasty thing or two.
peer pressure is dreadful,
so often unkind, next
time that bossy monkey
could get a quick whack,
then she’ll show up to
parties only in black.
the party is over
the one for that bat,
the one where
they insisted she
wear the rose hat.
she's not fond colors
that don't match
her suit, but gave
in and wore
it, not giving a hoot
but now as the clock
past midnight strikes
two, she’d like to tell
that flying monkey
a nasty thing or two.
peer pressure is dreadful,
so often unkind, next
time that bossy monkey
might get a quick whack,
and she’ll show up to
parties only in black.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warmer. We had our end of season Garden Club luncheon at a local restaurant...and I got Raven to wear a witches hat.
All hands begging for PEACE.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Betsey
@berelaxed
Joan Robillard
ace
What a beautiful hat but not witchy scary.
October 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Cute
October 19th, 2023
