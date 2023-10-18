Previous
A Surprise Guest by berelaxed
A Surprise Guest

What Lurks Aloft?

a top hatted
skeleton lurks
in our loft, amidst
easel, paints and
paraphernalia up there.
I heard a rattle and took
to the stair, knowing
something petrifying was
standing to scare.

creeping behind
the grinning skull with
flowing, long hair, i demanded
to know, feeling distraught,
whatever brought this
rack of rattling bones to our
loft?

the answer was silence,
as it stood stock still,
and obviously up to no
good, but clearly planning
on staying on as a boney,
crony of our dogcorner
neck of the woods.

For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds.

All hands begging for Worldwide PEACE,
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot!
October 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
I feel more and more like we have entered a time warp. Major war in Israeli, woman without abortion rights, racial and religious hatred on the rise, politician unable to work together. The only thing new is the changes in the weather. Good capture. Very creative.
October 18th, 2023  
Betsey ace
@joansmor Joan, you and I are on the same wavelength and I'm really worried. These silly Halloween things are what I'm doing to to try to blot out the horror. xx
October 18th, 2023  
