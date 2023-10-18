A Surprise Guest

What Lurks Aloft?



a top hatted

skeleton lurks

in our loft, amidst

easel, paints and

paraphernalia up there.

I heard a rattle and took

to the stair, knowing

something petrifying was

standing to scare.



creeping behind

the grinning skull with

flowing, long hair, i demanded

to know, feeling distraught,

whatever brought this

rack of rattling bones to our

loft?



the answer was silence,

as it stood stock still,

and obviously up to no

good, but clearly planning

on staying on as a boney,

crony of our dogcorner

neck of the woods.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds.



All hands begging for Worldwide PEACE,