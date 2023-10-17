Raven in the lair's library

Seasonal Scares



timely tales

are worthy of a look

but a book of things

that go bump in the

night can give even

the blackest cat

a dreadful fright.



read about the

witch of dark adventures,

or imp of the perverse.

two demons that can

surely scupper

every good time

as stated in the verse.



lurking in dark

corners, beasties,

banshees, crouching

bloody bones, the

whiskered hags with

bats that seem to slouch

from every cobwebbed beam



these ghouls and

ghosties, of every trick

and terror scheme can

make you close

the book before

you scream!



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds.



