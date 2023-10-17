Sign up
Photo 3153
Raven in the lair's library
Seasonal Scares
timely tales
are worthy of a look
but a book of things
that go bump in the
night can give even
the blackest cat
a dreadful fright.
read about the
witch of dark adventures,
or imp of the perverse.
two demons that can
surely scupper
every good time
as stated in the verse.
lurking in dark
corners, beasties,
banshees, crouching
bloody bones, the
whiskered hags with
bats that seem to slouch
from every cobwebbed beam
these ghouls and
ghosties, of every trick
and terror scheme can
make you close
the book before
you scream!
For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 17th, 2023
