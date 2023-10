Raven, stopped in her tracks.

A Boney Brew



cautious

raven sniffs

a boney brew,

concocted perhaps

of pumpkin mashed

and mixed with teeny

bones of ensnared

shrews or ratty tails

with their skulls too!

the vapor bubbles,

twirls and twists

it fills the air with

evil scents that

shout and scream,

beware, beware,

take a tiny sip

only if you

dare!



For the Record,

This day came in with misty rain from overnight, but stayed dry and cool.



All hands Begging for PEACE.