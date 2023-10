Raven takes to the sky

Raven rides at Night





the sight of

raven astride

her broom at

night is a haunting,

unearthly, sight.

in true cat stealth

she eases out an

open window, flying

everywhere she

pleases. swerving

smoothly, flying

through the dark

with eyes of

night, hunting

newts or mousies

rare to drag them

back with hopes

to share with

sister, fianna

clare, safely back

in their dogcorner lair.





For the Record,

This day came in cloudy and chilly with sunshine before sunset.



All hands begging for PEACE