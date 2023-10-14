Previous
Raven and the Jack O' Lantern by berelaxed
Raven and the Jack O' Lantern

Slim Jack

where did the
plump Jack-
O-Lantern go,
Raven is
wondering so?
it seems so
thin, could
there be any
seeds within?
It certainly isn't
one to carve,
it honestly
looks about
to starve!

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with chilly temps, it felt a lot like fall. It was a very special day, our great nephew, Hunter turned 4 and we had a fun family birthday party at his house.

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
so playful
October 15th, 2023  
