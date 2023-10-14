Raven and the Jack O' Lantern

Slim Jack



where did the

plump Jack-

O-Lantern go,

Raven is

wondering so?

it seems so

thin, could

there be any

seeds within?

It certainly isn't

one to carve,

it honestly

looks about

to starve!



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with chilly temps, it felt a lot like fall. It was a very special day, our great nephew, Hunter turned 4 and we had a fun family birthday party at his house.



All hands begging for PEACE