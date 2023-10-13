Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3149
Fianna's Stare
A Word to Witches
witches
beware!
of the golden
stare of
fianna clare.
she may
cause havoc
with your
nightly flights,
even tossing you
from your zooming
broom, leaving
you to spin
and twist,
tumbling in
free fall
through the
mist
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3149
photos
80
followers
41
following
862% complete
View this month »
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiannaclare
Corinne C
ace
What a stunning portrait! Fun narrative
October 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close