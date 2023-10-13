Previous
Fianna's Stare by berelaxed
Photo 3149

Fianna's Stare

A Word to Witches

witches
beware!
of the golden
stare of
fianna clare.
she may
cause havoc
with your
nightly flights,
even tossing you
from your zooming
broom, leaving
you to spin
and twist,
tumbling in
free fall
through the
mist
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C ace
What a stunning portrait! Fun narrative
October 14th, 2023  
