A Bat and a Cat

Naps



stella luna

was snoozing,

enjoying her nap

casually hanging

upside down

from a lamp.



raven the scamp

was curious as

all cats are fond

of sniffing and poking

many things that

they see.



stella luna was

furious to be woken

mid-day, her eyes

suddenly open, they

doubled in size!



the cat thought a

moment, suddenly

wise, decided to

leave her opponent

and opt for a nap.



For the Record,

This day came is sunny and warm. Relief in Maine and New England, the Lewiston gunman is no more. Why do innocents have to die before these people take their own lives? These weapons of war must be banned.



All hands breathing a sigh of relief.