A Bat and a Cat

stella luna
was snoozing,
enjoying her nap
casually hanging
upside down
from a lamp.
raven the scamp
was curious as
all cats are fond
of sniffing and poking
many things that
they see.
stella luna was
furious to be woken
mid-day, her eyes
suddenly open, they
doubled in size!
the cat thought a
moment, suddenly
wise, decided to
leave her opponent
and opt for a nap.
For the Record,
This day came is sunny and warm. Relief in Maine and New England, the Lewiston gunman is no more. Why do innocents have to die before these people take their own lives? These weapons of war must be banned.