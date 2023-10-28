Previous
A Bat and a Cat by berelaxed
A Bat and a Cat

Naps

stella luna
was snoozing,
enjoying her nap
casually hanging
upside down
from a lamp.

raven the scamp
was curious as
all cats are fond
of sniffing and poking
many things that
they see.

stella luna was
furious to be woken
mid-day, her eyes
suddenly open, they
doubled in size!

the cat thought a
moment, suddenly
wise, decided to
leave her opponent
and opt for a nap.

For the Record,
This day came is sunny and warm. Relief in Maine and New England, the Lewiston gunman is no more. Why do innocents have to die before these people take their own lives? These weapons of war must be banned.

All hands breathing a sigh of relief.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
