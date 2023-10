Caped Raven

Dreams



cats

must dream

often, they do

love their naps.

raven's might be

about ratties, the

three that took off

but,

just one ratty

would do for today,

a bit of chasing before

some spirited games

of hide and seek play

so,

under the folds

of her halloween cape,

to be told, she dreams

of trapping a rattie to

season and roast,

then enjoy it for dinner

with fresh cream

on toast.



For the Record,

This day came in warm with clouds and sun.



All hands hold the Great State Of Maine in our hearts.