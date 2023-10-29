A Witch and her Familiar

Halloween Feast Preparations



they say a watched

pot never boils unless

you're a witch, then

that cauldron will

bubble and roil at the

the twitch of a finger

all crooked and bent.



the familiar is anxious

to lick up that brew

though it's rankness

is vile, but the foul stew's

gurgling and bubbling

is taking a while.



the black cat waits in

her arms, intent on the

meal, hoping this pot

includes a fragrant and

slippery, simmering eel.



the concoction will

continue to foam, froth

and seethe until the clock

on the mantle strikes

midnight on halloween's eve





For the Record

This day came in cold and rainy after the heat and humidity of yesterday. The remote camera app on my Apple watch allowed me to take this as a selfie without help.



All hands begging for Peace