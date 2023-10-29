Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3165
A Witch and her Familiar
Halloween Feast Preparations
they say a watched
pot never boils unless
you're a witch, then
that cauldron will
bubble and roil at the
the twitch of a finger
all crooked and bent.
the familiar is anxious
to lick up that brew
though it's rankness
is vile, but the foul stew's
gurgling and bubbling
is taking a while.
the black cat waits in
her arms, intent on the
meal, hoping this pot
includes a fragrant and
slippery, simmering eel.
the concoction will
continue to foam, froth
and seethe until the clock
on the mantle strikes
midnight on halloween's eve
For the Record
This day came in cold and rainy after the heat and humidity of yesterday. The remote camera app on my Apple watch allowed me to take this as a selfie without help.
All hands begging for Peace
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3165
photos
79
followers
40
following
867% complete
View this month »
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfiewitchandcat
Joan Robillard
ace
Another wonderful one.
October 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image!
October 29th, 2023
Betsey
ace
@joansmor
My favorite
October 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close