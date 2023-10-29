Previous
A Witch and her Familiar by berelaxed
Photo 3165

A Witch and her Familiar

Halloween Feast Preparations

they say a watched
pot never boils unless
you're a witch, then
that cauldron will
bubble and roil at the
the twitch of a finger
all crooked and bent.

the familiar is anxious
to lick up that brew
though it's rankness
is vile, but the foul stew's
gurgling and bubbling
is taking a while.

the black cat waits in
her arms, intent on the
meal, hoping this pot
includes a fragrant and
slippery, simmering eel.

the concoction will
continue to foam, froth
and seethe until the clock
on the mantle strikes
midnight on halloween's eve


For the Record
This day came in cold and rainy after the heat and humidity of yesterday. The remote camera app on my Apple watch allowed me to take this as a selfie without help.

